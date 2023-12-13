Two hot squads hit the court when the McNeese Cowboys (8-2) host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Cowboys are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Eagles, winners of three in a row.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Miss vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Southern Miss Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles have shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 36.5% shooting opponents of the Cowboys have averaged.

This season, Southern Miss has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 36.5% from the field.

The Cowboys are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 79th.

The Golden Eagles put up 13.6 more points per game (70.9) than the Cowboys give up to opponents (57.3).

Southern Miss has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 57.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Southern Miss put up 78.6 points per game last season, 8.7 more than it averaged away (69.9).

The Golden Eagles conceded 61.5 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Southern Miss sunk more trifectas away (7.3 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (31%) than at home (34.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule