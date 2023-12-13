Two hot squads hit the court when the McNeese Cowboys (8-2) host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Cowboys are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Eagles, winners of three in a row.

Southern Miss vs. McNeese Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Southern Miss Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles have shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 36.5% shooting opponents of the Cowboys have averaged.
  • This season, Southern Miss has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 36.5% from the field.
  • The Cowboys are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 79th.
  • The Golden Eagles put up 13.6 more points per game (70.9) than the Cowboys give up to opponents (57.3).
  • Southern Miss has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 57.3 points.

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Southern Miss put up 78.6 points per game last season, 8.7 more than it averaged away (69.9).
  • The Golden Eagles conceded 61.5 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Southern Miss sunk more trifectas away (7.3 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (31%) than at home (34.3%).

Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Milwaukee W 90-84 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/1/2023 @ UAB W 85-82 Bartow Arena
12/9/2023 Northwestern State W 83-74 Reed Green Coliseum
12/13/2023 @ McNeese - The Legacy Center
12/18/2023 @ Lamar - Montagne Center
12/23/2023 Ole Miss - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

