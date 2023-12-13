How to Watch Southern Miss vs. McNeese on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Two hot squads hit the court when the McNeese Cowboys (8-2) host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Cowboys are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Eagles, winners of three in a row.
Southern Miss vs. McNeese Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Miss Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles have shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 36.5% shooting opponents of the Cowboys have averaged.
- This season, Southern Miss has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 36.5% from the field.
- The Cowboys are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 79th.
- The Golden Eagles put up 13.6 more points per game (70.9) than the Cowboys give up to opponents (57.3).
- Southern Miss has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 57.3 points.
Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Southern Miss put up 78.6 points per game last season, 8.7 more than it averaged away (69.9).
- The Golden Eagles conceded 61.5 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Southern Miss sunk more trifectas away (7.3 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (31%) than at home (34.3%).
Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|W 90-84
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ UAB
|W 85-82
|Bartow Arena
|12/9/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 83-74
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/13/2023
|@ McNeese
|-
|The Legacy Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Lamar
|-
|Montagne Center
|12/23/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
