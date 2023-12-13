At Capital One Arena on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, the Washington Wizards (3-19) hope to snap a five-game losing skid when hosting the New Orleans Pelicans (13-11) at 7:00 PM ET. The contest airs on MNMT and BSNO.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Pelicans vs. Wizards matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSNO

MNMT and BSNO Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs Wizards Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Pelicans have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 113.8 points per game (16th in the league) and giving up 113.9 (18th in the NBA).

The Wizards are being outscored by 10.7 points per game, with a -235 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.6 points per game (10th in NBA), and give up 126.3 per contest (30th in league).

These two teams average 229.4 points per game combined, 12.1 less than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 240.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than this contest's total.

New Orleans is 14-10-0 ATS this season.

Washington has compiled a 10-12-0 ATS record so far this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +5000 +2500 - Wizards +100000 +50000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.