The Murray State Racers (3-5) are big, 16.5-point underdogs against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-2) at Humphrey Coliseum on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup's over/under is set at 136.5.

Mississippi State vs. Murray State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mississippi State -16.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi State Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi State and its opponents have combined to score more than 136.5 points twice this season (over eight games).

Mississippi State has an average total of 137.4 in its contests this year, 0.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bulldogs have a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Mississippi State has been the favorite in seven games this season and won five (71.4%) of those contests.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 this season when entering a game favored by -3000 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from Mississippi State, based on the moneyline, is 96.8%.

Mississippi State vs. Murray State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mississippi State 2 25% 75.4 148.9 62.0 132.9 135.8 Murray State 5 71.4% 73.5 148.9 70.9 132.9 142.2

Additional Mississippi State Insights & Trends

The 75.4 points per game the Bulldogs record are just 4.5 more points than the Racers give up (70.9).

When Mississippi State totals more than 70.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

Mississippi State vs. Murray State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mississippi State 5-3-0 2-2 2-6-0 Murray State 2-5-0 0-0 5-2-0

Mississippi State vs. Murray State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mississippi State Murray State 12-4 Home Record 11-2 4-6 Away Record 3-11 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.6 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

