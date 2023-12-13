Mississippi State vs. Murray State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 13
The Murray State Racers (3-5) go up against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-2) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mississippi State vs. Murray State matchup.
Mississippi State vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Mississippi State vs. Murray State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|Murray State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mississippi State (-16.5)
|136.5
|-3000
|+1150
|FanDuel
|Mississippi State (-16.5)
|136.5
|-3000
|+1200
Mississippi State vs. Murray State Betting Trends
- Mississippi State has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- Bulldogs games have gone over the point total just twice this season.
- Murray State has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- Racers games have hit the over five out of seven times this year.
Mississippi State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Mississippi State is 38th in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 32nd, according to computer rankings.
- Mississippi State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
