The Murray State Racers (3-5) go up against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-2) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mississippi State vs. Murray State matchup.

Mississippi State vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Mississippi State vs. Murray State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline Murray State Moneyline BetMGM Mississippi State (-16.5) 136.5 -3000 +1150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mississippi State (-16.5) 136.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mississippi State vs. Murray State Betting Trends

Mississippi State has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total just twice this season.

Murray State has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.

Racers games have hit the over five out of seven times this year.

Mississippi State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Mississippi State is 38th in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 32nd, according to computer rankings.

Mississippi State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

