The Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-2) play the Murray State Racers (3-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Mississippi State vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Mississippi State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Racers have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

In games Mississippi State shoots higher than 44.9% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Racers sit at 190th.

The 75.4 points per game the Bulldogs record are only 4.5 more points than the Racers allow (70.9).

Mississippi State is 6-0 when scoring more than 70.9 points.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Mississippi State played better in home games last season, putting up 69.6 points per game, compared to 63.9 per game away from home.

The Bulldogs surrendered 59.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.0 away from home.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Mississippi State performed better in home games last year, averaging 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 26.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 24.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

