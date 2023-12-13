How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Murray State on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-2) play the Murray State Racers (3-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Mississippi State vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Racers have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- In games Mississippi State shoots higher than 44.9% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Racers sit at 190th.
- The 75.4 points per game the Bulldogs record are only 4.5 more points than the Racers allow (70.9).
- Mississippi State is 6-0 when scoring more than 70.9 points.
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Mississippi State played better in home games last season, putting up 69.6 points per game, compared to 63.9 per game away from home.
- The Bulldogs surrendered 59.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.0 away from home.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Mississippi State performed better in home games last year, averaging 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 26.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 24.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 67-59
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/3/2023
|Southern
|L 60-59
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Tulane
|W 106-76
|State Farm Arena
|12/13/2023
|Murray State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|North Texas
|-
|Cadence Bank Arena
|12/23/2023
|Rutgers
|-
|Prudential Center
