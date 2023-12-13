Brandon Ingram vs. Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Kyle Kuzma's Washington Wizards (3-19) and Brandon Ingram's New Orleans Pelicans (13-11) square off at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, December 13, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET.
Pelicans vs. Wizards Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT and BSNO
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Brandon Ingram vs. Kyle Kuzma Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Brandon Ingram
|Kyle Kuzma
|Total Fantasy Pts
|737.8
|790
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|36.9
|35.9
|Fantasy Rank
|31
|35
Brandon Ingram vs. Kyle Kuzma Insights
Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans
- Ingram is putting up 23.6 points, 5.3 assists and 5.2 boards per contest.
- The Pelicans average 113.8 points per game (16th in the league) while allowing 113.9 per outing (18th in the NBA). They have a -3 scoring differential overall.
- New Orleans ranks 16th in the league at 44.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 44.9 its opponents average.
- The Pelicans knock down 10.8 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) at a 35.2% rate (20th in the NBA), compared to the 13.5 per contest their opponents make while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc.
- New Orleans has committed 13.2 turnovers per game (14th in NBA action) while forcing 14 (10th in the league).
Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards
- Kuzma averages 22.8 points, 5.9 boards and 4.5 assists, making 47.5% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.
- The Wizards put up 115.6 points per game (10th in league) while giving up 126.3 per outing (30th in NBA). They have a -235 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.7 points per game.
- Washington comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 10.7 boards. It collects 39 rebounds per game (30th in league) compared to its opponents' 49.7.
- The Wizards connect on 11.7 three-pointers per game (21st in the league), 1.2 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 34.6% from deep (23rd in NBA) and opponents are shooting 36.8%.
- Washington forces 14 turnovers per game (10th in league) while committing 13.9 (20th in NBA).
Brandon Ingram vs. Kyle Kuzma Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Brandon Ingram
|Kyle Kuzma
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|1.9
|-10.5
|Usage Percentage
|29.3%
|30.8%
|True Shooting Pct
|57.2%
|55.9%
|Total Rebound Pct
|8.4%
|10.3%
|Assist Pct
|25.1%
|23%
