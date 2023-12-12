Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Warren County, Mississippi, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Warren County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jefferson County High School at Warren Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Vicksburg, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clinton High School at Vicksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Vicksburg, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
