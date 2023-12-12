Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Union County, Mississippi today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Union County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Albany High School at North Pontotoc High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Ecru, MS
- Conference: 4A Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Grove High School at Myrtle Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Myrtle, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belmont High School at East Union Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Blue Springs, MS
- Conference: 2A Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
