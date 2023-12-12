A pair of the league's best scorers hit the court when Kevin Durant (third, 31 PPG) and the Phoenix Suns (12-10) host Stephen Curry (seventh, 29.4 PPG) and the Golden State Warriors (10-12) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Suns are 3.5-point favorites.

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 115 - Warriors 114

Suns vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 3.5)

Warriors (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-0.9)

Suns (-0.9) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.4

The Suns have covered more often than the Warriors this year, sporting an ATS record of 10-12-0, compared to the 9-13-0 mark of the Warriors.

Golden State covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point underdog or more 83.3% of the time. That's more often than Phoenix covers as a favorite of 3.5 or more (41.7%).

Phoenix's games have gone over the total 63.6% of the time this season (14 out of 22), which is more often than Golden State's games have (12 out of 22).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 9-5, while the Warriors are 2-8 as moneyline underdogs.

Suns Performance Insights

The Suns are 12th in the NBA with 115.1 points per game this season. At the other end, they rank 13th with 113 points allowed per contest.

With 41.5 rebounds allowed per game, Phoenix ranks third-best in the league. It ranks 18th in the league by pulling down 43.9 rebounds per contest.

So far this year, the Suns rank 12th in the league in assists, averaging 26 per game.

With 14.3 turnovers per game, Phoenix ranks 24th in the NBA. It forces 12 turnovers per contest, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Suns rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 38.5%. They rank 16th in the league by sinking 12.3 threes per contest.

Warriors Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Warriors are 11th in the NBA offensively (115.5 points scored per game) and 20th on defense (115.1 points conceded).

On the boards, Golden State is second-best in the NBA in rebounds (47.3 per game). It is 17th in rebounds conceded (44 per game).

The Warriors are sixth in the NBA in assists (27.7 per game) in 2023-24.

Golden State is the fourth-worst team in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.4) and 22nd in turnovers forced (12.4).

In 2023-24 the Warriors are fifth-best in the league in 3-point makes (14.7 per game), and they rank No. 13 in 3-point percentage (36.8%).

