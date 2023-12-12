Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Scott County, Mississippi, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Scott County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sebastopol High School at Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Lake, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scott Central High School at Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Forest, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
