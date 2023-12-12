The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-8) will try to turn around a six-game losing streak when visiting the Ole Miss Rebels (6-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network +

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi Valley State Scoring Comparison

The Delta Devils put up just 3.5 fewer points per game (52.8) than the Rebels give up (56.3).

Mississippi Valley State has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 56.3 points.

Ole Miss has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 52.8 points.

The 66.6 points per game the Rebels average are 17.4 fewer points than the Delta Devils allow (84.0).

The Rebels are making 41.0% of their shots from the field, 4.0% lower than the Delta Devils concede to opponents (45.0%).

The Delta Devils' 32.2 shooting percentage is 3.4 lower than the Rebels have conceded.

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 59.6 FG%

9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 59.6 FG% Marquesha Davis: 12.1 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

12.1 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Snudda Collins: 11.7 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (10-for-40)

11.7 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (10-for-40) Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Kennedy Todd-Williams: 6.4 PTS, 29.7 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

Ole Miss Schedule