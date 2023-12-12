The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-8) will try to stop a six-game losing stretch when visiting the Ole Miss Rebels (6-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network +

Mississippi Valley State vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison

  • The Delta Devils average only 3.5 fewer points per game (52.8) than the Rebels allow their opponents to score (56.3).
  • Mississippi Valley State is 1-2 when it scores more than 56.3 points.
  • Ole Miss is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 52.8 points.
  • The Rebels score 17.4 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Delta Devils allow (84).
  • The Rebels are making 41% of their shots from the field, four% lower than the Delta Devils concede to opponents (45%).
  • The Delta Devils make 32.2% of their shots from the field, 3.4% lower than the Rebels' defensive field-goal percentage.

Mississippi Valley State Leaders

  • Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.1 PTS, 2.9 STL, 37.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38)
  • Jaylia Reed: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 28.6 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (16-for-65)
  • Amberly Brown: 6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 28 FG%
  • Leah Turner: 5.4 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
  • Syann Holmes: 3.4 PTS, 32.3 FG%

Mississippi Valley State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Lipscomb L 64-55 Harrison HPER Complex
11/29/2023 @ UAB L 88-56 Bartow Arena
12/4/2023 @ New Mexico L 68-45 The Pit
12/12/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/18/2023 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena
12/29/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum

