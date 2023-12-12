Tuesday's game between the Ole Miss Rebels (6-3) and Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-8) at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 78-52 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ole Miss, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on December 12.

The Delta Devils' most recent game was a 68-45 loss to New Mexico on Monday.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

Mississippi Valley State vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 78, Mississippi Valley State 52

Other SWAC Predictions

Mississippi Valley State Schedule Analysis

On November 16, the Delta Devils registered their best win of the season, an 85-82 victory over the McNeese Cowgirls, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 357) in our computer rankings.

The Delta Devils have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (three).

Mississippi Valley State Leaders

Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.1 PTS, 2.9 STL, 37.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38)

14.1 PTS, 2.9 STL, 37.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38) Jaylia Reed: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 28.6 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (16-for-65)

9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 28.6 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (16-for-65) Amberly Brown: 6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 28 FG%

6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 28 FG% Leah Turner: 5.4 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

5.4 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Syann Holmes: 3.4 PTS, 32.3 FG%

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights

The Delta Devils' -281 scoring differential (being outscored by 31.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 52.8 points per game (338th in college basketball) while allowing 84 per outing (355th in college basketball).

