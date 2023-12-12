Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leflore County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Leflore County, Mississippi today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Leflore County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hollandale Simmons High School at Amanda Elzy High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Greenwood, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hollandale Simmons High School at Leflore County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Itta Bena, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
