Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jones County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Jones County, Mississippi, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Jones County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northeast Jones High School at Greene County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Leakesville, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Jones High School at Bay Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Bay Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
