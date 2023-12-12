Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jasper County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Jasper County, Mississippi. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jasper County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Stringer Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Stringer, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Jones High School at Bay Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Bay Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sylva Bay Academy at Lamar Christian School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Purvis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.