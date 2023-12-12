Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Choctaw County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Choctaw County, Mississippi, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Choctaw County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Choctaw County High School at Ethel High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Ethel, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eupora High School at French Camp Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: French Camp, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
