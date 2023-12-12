The Alcorn State Braves (1-7) will face the Maryland Terrapins (4-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Xfinity Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on BTN.

Alcorn State vs. Maryland Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: BTN

Alcorn State Players to Watch

Julian Reese: 15.0 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.6 BLK

15.0 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.6 BLK Jahmir Young: 15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK DeShawn Harris-Smith: 8.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Donta Scott: 10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordan Geronimo: 7.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Maryland Players to Watch

Alcorn State vs. Maryland Stat Comparison

Maryland Rank Maryland AVG Alcorn State AVG Alcorn State Rank 262nd 70.7 Points Scored 69.1 286th 35th 62.7 Points Allowed 85.1 355th 230th 32.1 Rebounds 30.3 297th 62nd 11.0 Off. Rebounds 8.4 233rd 320th 5.4 3pt Made 5.0 330th 301st 11.0 Assists 10.3 331st 198th 12.1 Turnovers 9.6 42nd

