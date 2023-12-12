The Alcorn State Braves (1-7) will face the Maryland Terrapins (4-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Xfinity Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on BTN.

Alcorn State vs. Maryland Game Information

Alcorn State Players to Watch

  • Julian Reese: 15.0 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.6 BLK
  • Jahmir Young: 15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • DeShawn Harris-Smith: 8.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Donta Scott: 10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jordan Geronimo: 7.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Maryland Players to Watch

Alcorn State vs. Maryland Stat Comparison

Maryland Rank Maryland AVG Alcorn State AVG Alcorn State Rank
262nd 70.7 Points Scored 69.1 286th
35th 62.7 Points Allowed 85.1 355th
230th 32.1 Rebounds 30.3 297th
62nd 11.0 Off. Rebounds 8.4 233rd
320th 5.4 3pt Made 5.0 330th
301st 11.0 Assists 10.3 331st
198th 12.1 Turnovers 9.6 42nd

