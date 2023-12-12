How to Watch Alcorn State vs. Maryland on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Alcorn State Braves (1-8) will hope to stop an eight-game road skid when visiting the Maryland Terrapins (5-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Xfinity Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Alcorn State vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- TV: Big Ten Network
Alcorn State Stats Insights
- The Braves have shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Terrapins have averaged.
- Alcorn State has put together a 0-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.3% from the field.
- The Braves are the 312th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terrapins sit at 33rd.
- The Braves score just 3.6 more points per game (67.9) than the Terrapins give up to opponents (64.3).
- Alcorn State is 1-5 when it scores more than 64.3 points.
Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Alcorn State put up 76.8 points per game last season, 12.6 more than it averaged away (64.2).
- At home, the Braves allowed 69.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 70.7.
- At home, Alcorn State sunk 5.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (5.0). Alcorn State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.5%) than away (27.8%).
Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ UT Arlington
|L 82-69
|College Park Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Clemson
|L 90-69
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ VCU
|L 86-58
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/12/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
