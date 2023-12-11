Will Thomas Harley Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 11?
Will Thomas Harley score a goal when the Dallas Stars square off against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Harley stats and insights
- In six of 23 games this season, Harley has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
- Harley has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- Harley averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 82 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Harley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:19
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|18:47
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|19:19
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|18:28
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:22
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Away
|W 8-3
Stars vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
