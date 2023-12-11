The New Orleans Pelicans (12-11) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-4) on Monday, December 11 at Smoothie King Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Pelicans lost 133-89 to the Lakers on Thursday. Trey Murphy III scored a team-leading 14 points for the Pelicans in the loss.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Rib 3.5 4.1 0.7 Matt Ryan SF Questionable Calf 9.3 2.3 1.1

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Ankle), Anthony Edwards: Questionable (Hip)

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSN

