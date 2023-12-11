Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Injury Report Today - December 11
The New Orleans Pelicans (12-11) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-4) on Monday, December 11 at Smoothie King Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.
Last time out, the Pelicans lost 133-89 to the Lakers on Thursday. Trey Murphy III scored a team-leading 14 points for the Pelicans in the loss.
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Larry Nance Jr.
|PF
|Out
|Rib
|3.5
|4.1
|0.7
|Matt Ryan
|SF
|Questionable
|Calf
|9.3
|2.3
|1.1
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Ankle), Anthony Edwards: Questionable (Hip)
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and BSN
