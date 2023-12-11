Pelicans vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (17-4) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a four-game road win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (12-11) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSN. The matchup has an over/under set at 222.5 points.
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-3.5
|222.5
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 222.5 points 15 times.
- New Orleans' outings this year have an average total of 227.7, 5.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Pelicans have put together a 13-10-0 record against the spread.
- New Orleans has won three of the eight games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, New Orleans has won three of its six games when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Pelicans.
Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info
|Pelicans vs Timberwolves Injury Report
|Pelicans vs Timberwolves Players to Watch
|Pelicans vs Timberwolves Odds/Over/Under
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|15
|65.2%
|113.5
|226.5
|114.2
|219.4
|228
|Timberwolves
|10
|47.6%
|113
|226.5
|105.2
|219.4
|221.3
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- The Pelicans have gone 6-4 over their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- Three of Pelicans' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- New Orleans has a better record against the spread when playing at home (9-3-0) than it does in road games (4-7-0).
- The Pelicans put up 113.5 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 105.2 the Timberwolves allow.
- New Orleans has a 12-4 record against the spread and an 11-5 record overall when putting up more than 105.2 points.
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|13-10
|3-3
|10-13
|Timberwolves
|12-9
|2-1
|11-10
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Timberwolves
|113.5
|113
|15
|18
|12-4
|7-3
|11-5
|9-1
|114.2
|105.2
|19
|1
|9-2
|11-5
|9-2
|15-1
