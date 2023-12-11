The Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-1) meet the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-7) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. This contest is available on ROOT Sports NW.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Gonzaga Game Information

Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch

Gonzaga Players to Watch

  • Watson: 16.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ike: 13.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Nembhard: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Hickman: 13.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Huff: 11.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Mississippi Valley State vs. Gonzaga Stat Comparison

Gonzaga Rank Gonzaga AVG Mississippi Valley State AVG Mississippi Valley State Rank
45th 83.4 Points Scored 51.4 363rd
69th 64.6 Points Allowed 84.9 353rd
8th 41.6 Rebounds 24.3 360th
11th 13.8 Off. Rebounds 6.9 312th
242nd 6.6 3pt Made 3.4 359th
83rd 15.4 Assists 7.4 362nd
193rd 12.2 Turnovers 14.7 338th

