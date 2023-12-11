The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-9) will attempt to halt a nine-game losing skid when visiting the No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The contest airs on ROOT Sports NW.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

The Delta Devils are shooting 35.5% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 38.1% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Mississippi Valley State is 0-3 when it shoots higher than 38.1% from the field.

The Delta Devils are the 361st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 21st.

The Delta Devils score an average of 49.7 points per game, 18.4 fewer points than the 68.1 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Mississippi Valley State averaged 68.0 points per game at home last season, and 58.5 away.

The Delta Devils gave up 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 on the road.

Mississippi Valley State made more 3-pointers at home (5.6 per game) than on the road (5.0) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (35.8%).

Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule