The Dallas Stars, Matt Duchene included, will face the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Duchene available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Matt Duchene vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Duchene Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Duchene has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 16:15 on the ice per game.

Duchene has a goal in six of 25 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 15 of 25 games this season, Duchene has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Duchene has an assist in 12 of 25 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Duchene hits the over on his points prop total is 58.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Duchene having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Duchene Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 82 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+15) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 25 Games 2 20 Points 0 6 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

