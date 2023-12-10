Today's Super Lig slate has lots in store. Among those games is Alanyaspor taking on Istanbulspor AS.

You will find info on how to watch today's Super Lig action right here.

Super Lig Streaming Live Today

Watch Istanbulspor AS vs Alanyaspor

Alanyaspor is on the road to face Istanbulspor AS at Esenyurt Necmi Kadioglu Stadium.

Game Time: 5:30 AM ET

Favorite: Alanyaspor (+150)

Alanyaspor (+150) Underdog: Istanbulspor AS (+175)

Istanbulspor AS (+175) Draw: (+240)

(+240) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs Hatayspor Antakya

Hatayspor Antakya makes the trip to face Istanbul Basaksehir at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

Favorite: Istanbul Basaksehir (-110)

Istanbul Basaksehir (-110) Underdog: Hatayspor Antakya (+300)

Hatayspor Antakya (+300) Draw: (+250)

(+250) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Kayserispor vs Pendikspor

Pendikspor travels to play Kayserispor at Kadir Has Stadium in Kayseri.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

Favorite: Kayserispor (-120)

Kayserispor (-120) Underdog: Pendikspor (+300)

Pendikspor (+300) Draw: (+285)

(+285) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Gaziantep FK vs Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor makes the trip to play Gaziantep FK at Gaziantep Stadium in Gaziantep.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Trabzonspor (+135)

Trabzonspor (+135) Underdog: Gaziantep FK (+210)

Gaziantep FK (+210) Draw: (+230)

(+230) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.