How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 14
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The New Orleans Saints (5-7), losers of three games in a row, host the Carolina Panthers (1-11), who have lost five straight, on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Caesars Superdome.
In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this matchup.
How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: FOX
Saints Insights
- The Saints put up 21.4 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Panthers allow per matchup (26.1).
- The Saints average 42.3 more yards per game (348.3) than the Panthers allow per contest (306).
- This season, New Orleans rushes for 20.1 fewer yards per game (105.1) than Carolina allows per contest (125.2).
- The Saints have turned the ball over eight more times (16 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Saints Home Performance
- At home, the Saints score 20.2 points per game and concede 24.4. That's less than they score overall (21.4), but more than they allow (21.3).
- The Saints accumulate 323.6 yards per game at home (24.7 less than their overall average), and concede 336.6 at home (14.1 more than overall).
- In home games, New Orleans racks up 233.4 passing yards per game and gives up 210.8. That's less than it gains overall (243.3), and more than it allows (197).
- The Saints' average yards rushing at home (90.2) is lower than their overall average (105.1). But their average yards conceded at home (125.8) is higher than overall (125.5).
- The Saints convert 37.8% of third downs at home (0.1% lower than their overall average), and concede 38.1% at home (1.6% higher than overall).
Saints Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/12/2023
|at Minnesota
|L 27-19
|FOX
|11/26/2023
|at Atlanta
|L 24-15
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Detroit
|L 33-28
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|Carolina
|-
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|New York
|-
|FOX
|12/21/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/31/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|-
|FOX
