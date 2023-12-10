The New Orleans Saints (5-7), losers of three games in a row, host the Carolina Panthers (1-11), who have lost five straight, on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Caesars Superdome.

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Saints Insights

The Saints put up 21.4 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Panthers allow per matchup (26.1).

The Saints average 42.3 more yards per game (348.3) than the Panthers allow per contest (306).

This season, New Orleans rushes for 20.1 fewer yards per game (105.1) than Carolina allows per contest (125.2).

The Saints have turned the ball over eight more times (16 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Saints Home Performance

At home, the Saints score 20.2 points per game and concede 24.4. That's less than they score overall (21.4), but more than they allow (21.3).

The Saints accumulate 323.6 yards per game at home (24.7 less than their overall average), and concede 336.6 at home (14.1 more than overall).

In home games, New Orleans racks up 233.4 passing yards per game and gives up 210.8. That's less than it gains overall (243.3), and more than it allows (197).

The Saints' average yards rushing at home (90.2) is lower than their overall average (105.1). But their average yards conceded at home (125.8) is higher than overall (125.5).

The Saints convert 37.8% of third downs at home (0.1% lower than their overall average), and concede 38.1% at home (1.6% higher than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 at Minnesota L 27-19 FOX 11/26/2023 at Atlanta L 24-15 FOX 12/3/2023 Detroit L 33-28 FOX 12/10/2023 Carolina - FOX 12/17/2023 New York - FOX 12/21/2023 at Los Angeles - Amazon Prime Video 12/31/2023 at Tampa Bay - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.