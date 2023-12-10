Rashid Shaheed did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 14 contest against the Carolina Panthers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Shaheed's stats can be found on this page.

In the air, Shaheed has been targeted 55 times, with season stats of 534 yards on 33 receptions (16.2 per catch) and three TDs. He also has six carries for 33 yards.

Rashid Shaheed Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Thigh

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Saints this week: Jimmy Graham (LP/nir- rest): 2 Rec; 14 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Juwan Johnson (LP/quadricep): 18 Rec; 142 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 14 Injury Reports

Saints vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Shaheed 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 55 33 534 133 3 16.2

Shaheed Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 6 5 89 1 Week 2 @Panthers 4 4 63 0 Week 3 @Packers 2 0 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 7 3 33 0 Week 5 @Patriots 2 2 28 0 Week 6 @Texans 6 2 85 1 Week 7 Jaguars 8 4 28 0 Week 8 @Colts 3 3 153 1 Week 9 Bears 3 3 22 0 Week 10 @Vikings 9 5 24 0 Week 12 @Falcons 5 2 9 0

