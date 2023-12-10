How to Watch Ole Miss vs. UCF on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) will look to extend an eight-game winning streak when hitting the road against the UCF Knights (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ole Miss vs. UCF Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels are shooting 44.6% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 39.1% the Knights' opponents have shot this season.
- Ole Miss has compiled a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.1% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Knights sit at 91st.
- The Rebels put up 6.4 more points per game (73.8) than the Knights give up (67.4).
- Ole Miss is 8-0 when it scores more than 67.4 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Ole Miss scored 69.4 points per game last season, 3.6 more than it averaged away (65.8).
- The Rebels conceded fewer points at home (67.5 per game) than away (73.8) last season.
- At home, Ole Miss knocked down 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (5.4). Ole Miss' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.8%) than on the road (27.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|NC State
|W 72-52
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/2/2023
|Memphis
|W 80-77
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/5/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 77-68
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/10/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/16/2023
|Cal
|-
|Frost Bank Center
|12/19/2023
|Troy
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.