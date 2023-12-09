The Northwestern State Demons (1-7) are heavy underdogs (+15.5) as they look to stop a five-game road slide when they square off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 142.5 points.

Southern Miss vs. Northwestern State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Favorite Spread Over/Under Southern Miss -15.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Miss Betting Records & Stats

Southern Miss' games have gone over 142.5 points two times this season (in six outings).

The average point total in Southern Miss' matchups this year is 135.8, 6.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Golden Eagles are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Southern Miss has lost both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Golden Eagles have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1600.

Southern Miss has a 94.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Southern Miss vs. Northwestern State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southern Miss 2 33.3% 69.4 140.2 66.4 146.3 139.5 Northwestern State 6 85.7% 70.8 140.2 79.9 146.3 149.9

Additional Southern Miss Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles record 10.5 fewer points per game (69.4) than the Demons give up (79.9).

Southern Miss is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when scoring more than 79.9 points.

Southern Miss vs. Northwestern State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southern Miss 2-4-0 0-0 2-3-0 Northwestern State 4-3-0 1-1 5-2-0

Southern Miss vs. Northwestern State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Southern Miss Northwestern State 15-0 Home Record 10-3 8-7 Away Record 10-7 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 78.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.6 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

