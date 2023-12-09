The Northwestern State Demons (1-7) will try to turn around a seven-game losing skid when visiting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Southern Miss vs. Northwestern State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Southern Miss vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Miss vs. Northwestern State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Miss Moneyline Northwestern State Moneyline BetMGM Southern Miss (-15.5) 142.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Southern Miss (-15.5) 142.5 -1600 +820 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Southern Miss vs. Northwestern State Betting Trends

Southern Miss has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.

Golden Eagles games have hit the over twice this season.

Northwestern State has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

The Demons and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of seven times this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.