The Northwestern State Demons (1-7) will try to stop a seven-game losing streak when visiting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Miss vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Southern Miss Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 41.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Demons' opponents have made.

Southern Miss is 2-0 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 171st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Demons sit at 283rd.

The Golden Eagles score 10.5 fewer points per game (69.4) than the Demons give up (79.9).

When Southern Miss totals more than 79.9 points, it is 2-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Southern Miss scored 8.7 more points per game (78.6) than it did in away games (69.9).

At home, the Golden Eagles gave up 9.9 fewer points per game (61.5) than away from home (71.4).

In home games, Southern Miss sunk 0.4 fewer treys per game (6.9) than in road games (7.3). However, it sported a higher three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to in road games (31%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule