How to Watch Southern Miss vs. Northwestern State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Northwestern State Demons (1-7) will try to stop a seven-game losing streak when visiting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Southern Miss vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Troy vs Dayton (12:30 PM ET | December 9)
- Georgia Southern vs North Florida (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Georgia State vs Mercer (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Wofford vs Coastal Carolina (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
Southern Miss Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Eagles have a 41.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Demons' opponents have made.
- Southern Miss is 2-0 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 171st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Demons sit at 283rd.
- The Golden Eagles score 10.5 fewer points per game (69.4) than the Demons give up (79.9).
- When Southern Miss totals more than 79.9 points, it is 2-0.
Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Southern Miss scored 8.7 more points per game (78.6) than it did in away games (69.9).
- At home, the Golden Eagles gave up 9.9 fewer points per game (61.5) than away from home (71.4).
- In home games, Southern Miss sunk 0.4 fewer treys per game (6.9) than in road games (7.3). However, it sported a higher three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to in road games (31%).
Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|South Dakota State
|L 65-54
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|W 90-84
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ UAB
|W 85-82
|Bartow Arena
|12/9/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/13/2023
|@ McNeese
|-
|The Legacy Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Lamar
|-
|Montagne Center
