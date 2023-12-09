With three games on the NHL schedule Friday, you have plenty of opportunities to make an anytime goal-scorer bet. See below for the odds on players from each matchup.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Connor McDavid (Oilers) +100 to score

Oilers vs. Wild

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8

9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8 McDavid's stats: 8 goals in 21 games

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +110 to score

Oilers vs. Wild

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8

9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8 Draisaitl's stats: 10 goals in 23 games

Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +140 to score

Penguins vs. Panthers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8 Crosby's stats: 15 goals in 25 games

Zach Hyman (Oilers) +145 to score

Oilers vs. Wild

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8

9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8 Hyman's stats: 15 goals in 22 games

Sam Reinhart (Panthers) +155 to score

Panthers vs. Penguins

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8 Reinhart's stats: 17 goals in 25 games

Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +160 to score

Penguins vs. Panthers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8 Guentzel's stats: 10 goals in 25 games

Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +165 to score

Panthers vs. Penguins

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8 Tkachuk's stats: 4 goals in 25 games

Pavel Buchnevich (Blues) +165 to score

Blues vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8 Buchnevich's stats: 9 goals in 23 games

Evander Kane (Oilers) +170 to score

Oilers vs. Wild

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8

9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8 Kane's stats: 11 goals in 23 games

Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +170 to score

Wild vs. Oilers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8

9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8 Kaprizov's stats: 8 goals in 24 games

