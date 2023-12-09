How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Tulane on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Tulane Green Wave (6-1) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-2) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs on SEC Network.
Mississippi State vs. Tulane Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: SECN
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- Mississippi State is 4-0 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Green Wave sit at 363rd.
- The Bulldogs' 71.6 points per game are only 3.8 fewer points than the 75.4 the Green Wave give up.
- Mississippi State has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 75.4 points.
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Mississippi State scored 69.6 points per game last season, 5.7 more than it averaged away (63.9).
- At home, the Bulldogs allowed 59.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (65).
- Mississippi State sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than on the road (4.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (26.7%) than away (24.3%).
Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Nicholls State
|W 74-61
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 67-59
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/3/2023
|Southern
|L 60-59
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Tulane
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/13/2023
|Murray State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|North Texas
|-
|Cadence Bank Arena
