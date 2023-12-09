The Tulane Green Wave (6-1) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-2) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs on SEC Network.

Mississippi State vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: SECN

Mississippi State Stats Insights

Mississippi State is 4-0 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Green Wave sit at 363rd.

The Bulldogs' 71.6 points per game are only 3.8 fewer points than the 75.4 the Green Wave give up.

Mississippi State has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 75.4 points.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Mississippi State scored 69.6 points per game last season, 5.7 more than it averaged away (63.9).

At home, the Bulldogs allowed 59.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (65).

Mississippi State sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than on the road (4.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (26.7%) than away (24.3%).

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule