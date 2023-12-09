How to Watch Marquette vs. Notre Dame on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) face the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on FOX.
Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.
- Marquette has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 309th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Irish sit at 204th.
- The Golden Eagles average 80 points per game, 14 more points than the 66 the Fighting Irish give up.
- Marquette has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 66 points.
Notre Dame Stats Insights
- Notre Dame has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.4% from the field.
- The Fighting Irish are the 204th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 308th.
- The Fighting Irish put up an average of 64.9 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 66.8 the Golden Eagles give up.
- When Notre Dame allows fewer than 80 points, it is 4-3.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marquette posted 83.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 79.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
- The Golden Eagles gave up 71.1 points per game last season at home, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.7).
- Marquette averaged 8.9 threes per game with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged away from home (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).
Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Notre Dame scored 73 points per game last season, 6.7 more than it averaged on the road (66.3).
- The Fighting Irish gave up 71.8 points per game at home last season, and 73.5 away.
- Notre Dame made more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (35.2%).
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|W 93-56
|Fiserv Forum
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 75-64
|Kohl Center
|12/6/2023
|Texas
|W 86-65
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/14/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/19/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 65-53
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 62-49
|Watsco Center
|12/5/2023
|Western Michigan
|W 86-65
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/16/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|Citadel
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
