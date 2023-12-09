Two hot squads hit the court when the Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) host the Missouri Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Tigers, who have won four in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas vs. Missouri matchup.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Kansas vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Kansas has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, four out of the Jayhawks' eight games have gone over the point total.

Missouri has covered three times in nine chances against the spread this year.

In the Tigers' nine chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 Kansas is second-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), much higher than its computer rankings (12th-best).

Based on its moneyline odds, Kansas has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship.

Missouri Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Missouri ranks 78th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less positive, ranking the team 103rd, a difference of 25 spots.

Missouri's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

