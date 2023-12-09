How to Watch Kansas vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) bring a four-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Missouri Tigers (7-2), who have won four straight as well. It starts at 5:15 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- Wisconsin vs Arizona (TBA ET | January 1)
- Purdue vs Alabama (TBA ET | January 1)
- TCU vs Clemson (TBA ET | January 1)
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks are shooting 53.6% from the field this season, 12.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- In games Kansas shoots better than 40.7% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
- The Jayhawks are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 291st.
- The Jayhawks record 13.5 more points per game (80.7) than the Tigers give up (67.2).
- When Kansas totals more than 67.2 points, it is 8-0.
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Tigers have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points above the 36.7% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.
- This season, Missouri has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 36.7% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 291st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 341st.
- The Tigers score 10.2 more points per game (75.4) than the Jayhawks allow (65.2).
- Missouri has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 80.7 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kansas scored 78.8 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 74 points per contest.
- The Jayhawks allowed 67.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Kansas performed better at home last season, sinking 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in road games.
Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Missouri scored 83.6 points per game last season, 10.3 more than it averaged on the road (73.3).
- At home, the Tigers conceded 74.5 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 76.6.
- Missouri sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than away (33.8%).
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 71-63
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|W 69-65
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|UMKC
|W 88-69
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/22/2023
|Yale
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|W 78-70
|Mizzou Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|W 71-64
|Petersen Events Center
|12/3/2023
|Wichita State
|W 82-72
|Mizzou Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/17/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|12/22/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Enterprise Center
