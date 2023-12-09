Jackson State vs. Houston: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 9
The No. 3 Houston Cougars (9-0) will attempt to extend a nine-game winning streak when they host the Jackson State Tigers (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Fertitta Center as heavy, 33.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 131.5 points.
Jackson State vs. Houston Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Fertitta Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Houston
|-33.5
|131.5
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- Jackson State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 131.5 points in seven of eight outings.
- The average total for Jackson State's games this season has been 150.4, 18.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Jackson State is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- Houston (5-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 55.6% of the time, 5.6% more often than Jackson State (4-4-0) this season.
Jackson State vs. Houston Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 131.5
|% of Games Over 131.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Houston
|2
|22.2%
|75
|143.9
|49.1
|130.6
|134.5
|Jackson State
|7
|87.5%
|68.9
|143.9
|81.5
|130.6
|148.8
Additional Jackson State Insights & Trends
- The Tigers put up an average of 68.9 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 49.1 the Cougars give up.
- Jackson State has put together a 4-4 ATS record and a 2-6 overall record in games it scores more than 49.1 points.
Jackson State vs. Houston Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 33.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Houston
|5-4-0
|0-1
|1-8-0
|Jackson State
|4-4-0
|0-0
|5-3-0
Jackson State vs. Houston Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Houston
|Jackson State
|16-2
|Home Record
|7-2
|11-0
|Away Record
|6-14
|8-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-5-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|11-7-0
|77.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.9
|75.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.5
|7-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|2-7-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-11-0
