The Houston Cougars (7-0) will play the Jackson State Tigers (1-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Jackson State vs. Houston Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Jackson State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jackson State Players to Watch

Jamal Shead: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 6.3 AST, 3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 6.3 AST, 3 STL, 0.1 BLK LJ Cryer: 17 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

17 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK J'wan Roberts: 9.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Emanuel Sharp: 11.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Ja'Vier Francis: 6.1 PTS, 5 REB, 0.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Houston Players to Watch

Shead: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 6.3 AST, 3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 6.3 AST, 3 STL, 0.1 BLK Cryer: 17 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

17 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Roberts: 9.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Sharp: 11.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Francis: 6.1 PTS, 5 REB, 0.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jackson State vs. Houston Stat Comparison

Houston Rank Houston AVG Jackson State AVG Jackson State Rank 168th 76.3 Points Scored 68 293rd 1st 49 Points Allowed 83 343rd 36th 38.7 Rebounds 31.1 273rd 8th 14.1 Off. Rebounds 9.3 167th 130th 8 3pt Made 6 280th 142nd 14 Assists 12.7 225th 2nd 7.7 Turnovers 13.9 294th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.