Saturday's contest at Gill Coliseum has the Oregon State Beavers (6-0) taking on the Jackson State Tigers (5-2) at 9:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 69-57 win, as our model heavily favors Oregon State.

The Tigers' last outing on Friday ended in a 79-37 loss to Kansas State.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jackson State vs. Oregon State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Jackson State vs. Oregon State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Oregon State 69, Jackson State 57

Other SWAC Predictions

Jackson State Schedule Analysis

  • The Tigers' signature victory this season came against the St. John's Red Storm, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 142) in our computer rankings. The Tigers brought home the 60-56 win at a neutral site on November 25.
  • Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tigers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 37th-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jackson State 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 60-56 over St. John's (NY) (No. 142) on November 25
  • 63-54 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 143) on November 20

Jackson State Leaders

  • Angel Jackson: 8.6 PTS, 2 BLK, 43.5 FG%
  • Miya Crump: 10.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)
  • Daphane White: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 63 FG%
  • TI'lan Boler: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.7 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)
  • Areyanna Hunter: 5.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

Jackson State Performance Insights

  • The Tigers outscore opponents by 20.1 points per game (posting 73.1 points per game, 91st in college basketball, and conceding 53 per contest, 25th in college basketball) and have a +141 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.