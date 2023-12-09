Saturday's contest at Gill Coliseum has the Oregon State Beavers (6-0) taking on the Jackson State Tigers (5-2) at 9:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 69-57 win, as our model heavily favors Oregon State.

The Tigers' last outing on Friday ended in a 79-37 loss to Kansas State.

Jackson State vs. Oregon State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Jackson State vs. Oregon State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon State 69, Jackson State 57

Jackson State Schedule Analysis

The Tigers' signature victory this season came against the St. John's Red Storm, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 142) in our computer rankings. The Tigers brought home the 60-56 win at a neutral site on November 25.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tigers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 37th-most losses.

Jackson State 2023-24 Best Wins

60-56 over St. John's (NY) (No. 142) on November 25

63-54 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 143) on November 20

Jackson State Leaders

Angel Jackson: 8.6 PTS, 2 BLK, 43.5 FG%

8.6 PTS, 2 BLK, 43.5 FG% Miya Crump: 10.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

10.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20) Daphane White: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 63 FG%

10.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 63 FG% TI'lan Boler: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.7 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.7 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) Areyanna Hunter: 5.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

Jackson State Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 20.1 points per game (posting 73.1 points per game, 91st in college basketball, and conceding 53 per contest, 25th in college basketball) and have a +141 scoring differential.

