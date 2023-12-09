The No. 3 Houston Cougars (9-0) will try to extend a nine-game winning streak when they host the Jackson State Tigers (2-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Fertitta Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Jackson State vs. Houston Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Jackson State Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 41.1% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 34.3% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
  • Jackson State has put together a 2-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 34.3% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 216th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at fifth.
  • The Tigers average 19.8 more points per game (68.9) than the Cougars give up (49.1).
  • Jackson State has put together a 2-6 record in games it scores more than 49.1 points.

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Jackson State put up 68.9 points per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (68.5).
  • The Tigers conceded 68.1 points per game at home last season, and 75.4 away.
  • Jackson State made the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than on the road (32.1%).

Jackson State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Missouri W 73-72 Mizzou Arena
11/25/2023 @ Georgetown L 88-81 Capital One Arena
11/28/2023 @ Arkansas State W 75-71 First National Bank Arena
12/9/2023 @ Houston - Fertitta Center
12/17/2023 Howard - Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/17/2023 N.C. A&T - Michelob ULTRA Arena

