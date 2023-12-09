The No. 3 Houston Cougars (9-0) will try to extend a nine-game winning streak when they host the Jackson State Tigers (2-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Fertitta Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jackson State vs. Houston Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Jackson State Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 41.1% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 34.3% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

Jackson State has put together a 2-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 34.3% from the field.

The Tigers are the 216th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at fifth.

The Tigers average 19.8 more points per game (68.9) than the Cougars give up (49.1).

Jackson State has put together a 2-6 record in games it scores more than 49.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Jackson State put up 68.9 points per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (68.5).

The Tigers conceded 68.1 points per game at home last season, and 75.4 away.

Jackson State made the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than on the road (32.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jackson State Upcoming Schedule