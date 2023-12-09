The North Texas Eagles (8-1) will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (2-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Alcorn State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
Alcorn State vs. North Texas Scoring Comparison

  • The Braves' 49.2 points per game are 10.4 fewer points than the 59.6 the Eagles give up to opponents.
  • The Eagles average 12.4 more points per game (77.9) than the Braves allow (65.5).
  • North Texas is 8-0 when scoring more than 65.5 points.
  • Alcorn State is 2-2 when allowing fewer than 77.9 points.
  • The Eagles are making 46.1% of their shots from the field, 7.8% higher than the Braves allow to opponents (38.3%).
  • The Braves shoot 31.5% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Eagles concede.

Alcorn State Leaders

  • Nakia Cheatham: 8.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)
  • Destiny Brown: 8.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%
  • Zy'Nyia White: 9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.6 FG%
  • Kiarra Henderson: 4.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30 FG%
  • Akyriale Ford: 5 PTS, 43.5 FG%

Alcorn State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ Baylor L 93-47 Ferrell Center
11/30/2023 Nicholls W 54-46 Davey Whitney Complex
12/3/2023 Arkansas Baptist W 78-45 Davey Whitney Complex
12/9/2023 @ North Texas - UNT Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Louisiana Tech - Thomas Assembly Center
12/20/2023 New Orleans - Davey Whitney Complex

