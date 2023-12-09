How to Watch the Alcorn State vs. North Texas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The North Texas Eagles (8-1) will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (2-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Alcorn State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Alcorn State vs. North Texas Scoring Comparison
- The Braves' 49.2 points per game are 10.4 fewer points than the 59.6 the Eagles give up to opponents.
- The Eagles average 12.4 more points per game (77.9) than the Braves allow (65.5).
- North Texas is 8-0 when scoring more than 65.5 points.
- Alcorn State is 2-2 when allowing fewer than 77.9 points.
- The Eagles are making 46.1% of their shots from the field, 7.8% higher than the Braves allow to opponents (38.3%).
- The Braves shoot 31.5% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Eagles concede.
Alcorn State Leaders
- Nakia Cheatham: 8.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)
- Destiny Brown: 8.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%
- Zy'Nyia White: 9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.6 FG%
- Kiarra Henderson: 4.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30 FG%
- Akyriale Ford: 5 PTS, 43.5 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Alcorn State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Baylor
|L 93-47
|Ferrell Center
|11/30/2023
|Nicholls
|W 54-46
|Davey Whitney Complex
|12/3/2023
|Arkansas Baptist
|W 78-45
|Davey Whitney Complex
|12/9/2023
|@ North Texas
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/20/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Davey Whitney Complex
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.