The Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) clash with the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The matchup airs on TNT and truTV.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 7

Thursday, December 7 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Favorite: Lakers (-1.5)

Lakers (-1.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 TV: TNT, truTV

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram is averaging 23.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He's also sinking 49.9% of his shots from the field and 30.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 14.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He's making 56.7% of his shots from the floor.

The Pelicans are receiving 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Zion Williamson this season.

Herbert Jones is putting up 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He is draining 51.9% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

Dyson Daniels is putting up 7.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 41.1% of his shots from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis posts 23.0 points, 3.1 assists and 12.6 boards per game.

LeBron James averages 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.

D'Angelo Russell posts 16.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Austin Reaves averages 14.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Christian Wood puts up 7.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Stat Comparison

Lakers Pelicans 112.2 Points Avg. 114.6 113.0 Points Allowed Avg. 113.4 48.1% Field Goal % 48.1% 33.5% Three Point % 35.7%

