The Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) as only 1.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on TNT and truTV.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and truTV

TNT and truTV Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Pelicans vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 115 - Pelicans 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (- 1.5)

Lakers (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-2.7)

Lakers (-2.7) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.6

The Pelicans have put together a 13-9-0 ATS record this season compared to the 10-12-0 mark from the Lakers.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, New Orleans is 10-4 against the spread compared to the 7-7 ATS record Los Angeles racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, Los Angeles does it less often (40.9% of the time) than New Orleans (45.5%).

The Lakers have a .786 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (11-3) this season, better than the .643 winning percentage for the Pelicans as a moneyline underdog (9-5).

Pelicans Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Pelicans are 13th in the NBA on offense (114.6 points scored per game) and 17th defensively (113.4 points conceded).

In 2023-24, New Orleans is 14th in the league in rebounds (44.1 per game) and 17th in rebounds conceded (44.1).

This season the Pelicans are ranked 12th in the league in assists at 26.1 per game.

New Orleans commits 13.2 turnovers per game and force 14.1 per game, ranking 13th and 11th, respectively, in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Pelicans are fourth-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.0). They are ranked 19th in 3-point percentage at 35.7%.

