Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jasper County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Jasper County, Mississippi today, we've got the information.
Jasper County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stringer Attendance Center at Puckett High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Puckett, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northeast Jones High School at Bay Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Bay Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
