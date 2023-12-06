Wyatt Johnston Game Preview: Stars vs. Panthers - December 6
The Dallas Stars, Wyatt Johnston among them, meet the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena. If you're considering a bet on Johnston against the Panthers, we have plenty of info to help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Wyatt Johnston vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Stars vs Panthers Game Info
|Stars vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Panthers Prediction
|Stars vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Panthers Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Johnston Season Stats Insights
- Johnston has averaged 16:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).
- In seven of 23 games this year Johnston has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
- Johnston has a point in 10 games this year (out of 23), including multiple points five times.
- Johnston has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.
- The implied probability that Johnston hits the over on his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Johnston going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Johnston Stats vs. the Panthers
- On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 61 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
- The team's goal differential (+11) ranks 11th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|23
|Games
|2
|17
|Points
|2
|9
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|2
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.