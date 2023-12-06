Stars vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Panthers (14-8-2) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when they play the Dallas Stars (14-6-3) on December 6 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Stars vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-120)
|Stars (+100)
|6
|Panthers (-1.5)
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars won the only game they played as the underdog this season.
- Dallas has played as an underdog of +100 or more one time this season and won that game.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Stars.
- Dallas has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 12 of 23 games this season.
Stars vs Panthers Additional Info
Stars vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|72 (21st)
|Goals
|78 (13th)
|61 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|65 (6th)
|14 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (19th)
|15 (13th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (2nd)
Stars Advanced Stats
- The Stars went 5-3-2 in its most recent 10 games, including a 4-6-0 line against the spread during that span.
- Dallas has hit the over in seven of its past 10 contests.
- The Stars total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.
- During the last 10 games, the Stars and their opponents averaged 1.3 more goals than their season game score average of 9.2 goals.
- The Stars' 78 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 13th in the league.
- The Stars are one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, giving up 65 goals (2.8 per game) to rank sixth.
- Their +13 goal differential is eighth-best in the league.
