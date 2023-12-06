The Florida Panthers (14-8-2) host the Dallas Stars (14-6-3) at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday, December 6 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Panthers have fallen in three in a row at home.

During the past 10 outings for the Stars (5-3-2), their offense has totaled 39 goals while their defense has given up 31 goals. They have had 31 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored 11 goals (35.5%).

Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which club we predict will come out on top in Wednesday's action on the ice.

Stars vs. Panthers Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-120)

Panthers (-120) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Stars (+1.5)

Stars vs Panthers Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 14-6-3 record this season and are 3-3-6 in matchups that have needed overtime.

In the nine games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 14 points.

Across the three games this season the Stars ended with only one goal, they have earned three points.

Dallas has three points (1-1-1) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Stars have earned 25 points in their 15 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal in six games and registered eight points with a record of 4-2-0.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Dallas has posted a record of 7-4-1 (15 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Stars went 7-2-2 in those contests (16 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 20th 3 Goals Scored 3.39 7th 4th 2.54 Goals Allowed 2.83 10th 2nd 34.3 Shots 29.7 22nd 3rd 27.4 Shots Allowed 31.5 21st 24th 17.5% Power Play % 22.06% 11th 12th 81.71% Penalty Kill % 88.75% 2nd

Stars vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

