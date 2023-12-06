Jason Robertson Game Preview: Stars vs. Panthers - December 6
Jason Robertson will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers meet on Wednesday at Amerant Bank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Robertson against the Panthers, we have plenty of info to help.
Jason Robertson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)
Stars vs Panthers Game Info
|Stars vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Panthers Prediction
|Stars vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Panthers Player Props
Robertson Season Stats Insights
- Robertson's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:02 per game on the ice, is -4.
- In Robertson's 23 games played this season he's scored in six of them and netted multiple goals in two.
- Robertson has a point in 16 games this season (out of 23), including multiple points five times.
- Robertson has an assist in 13 of 23 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Robertson's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.
- There is a 41.7% chance of Robertson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Robertson Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers have given up 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+11).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|23
|Games
|2
|22
|Points
|3
|8
|Goals
|2
|14
|Assists
|1
