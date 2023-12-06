Oddsmakers have set player props for Paul George, Nikola Jokic and others when the Los Angeles Clippers host the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Clippers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSC, and ALT

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Clippers vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -185)

George has scored 23.5 points per game during the 2023-24 season, equal to Wednesday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (5.8) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).

George's season-long assist average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

George has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: -179) 1.5 (Over: -169)

The 23.5-point prop bet for Kawhi Leonard on Wednesday is 1.7 higher than his scoring average on the season (21.8).

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.

Leonard has averaged 3.4 assists this season, 0.9 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He drains 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -120) 12.5 (Over: -125) 9.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Jokic is averaging 29 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.5 lower than Wednesday's prop total.

He has grabbed 12.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Jokic averages 9.8 assists, 0.3 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Jokic has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -132)

The 17.4 points Michael Porter Jr. has scored per game this season is 1.9 more than his prop total set for Wednesday (15.5).

He has averaged eight rebounds per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Porter has averaged 2.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

